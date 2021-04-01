Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.71. The company had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

