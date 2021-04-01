Graviocoin Hits Market Cap of $4.79 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Graviocoin token can now be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $710.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.45 or 0.00340250 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004087 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

