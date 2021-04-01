Kuverit One Day Volume Reaches $232.00 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a total market cap of $808,957.90 and approximately $232.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kuverit has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kuverit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00051523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.81 or 0.00643199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00068978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00026087 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,399,391,322 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KUVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kuverit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuverit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.