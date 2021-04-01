Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,487,000.

ISTB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.23. 301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,722. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53.

