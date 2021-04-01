Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after buying an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after buying an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,585,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,624,000 after buying an additional 5,219,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $105.11. 142,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,558,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.53 and its 200-day moving average is $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

