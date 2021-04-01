Albion Financial Group UT Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,280,375. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.