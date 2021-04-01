Albion Financial Group UT Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 64,782 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Intel were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after purchasing an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.86. The company had a trading volume of 515,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,808,832. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $259.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average is $53.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

