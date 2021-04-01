Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,159.82. 59 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,378. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,127.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,114.68. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $611.82 and a 1 year high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $916.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.