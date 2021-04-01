Albion Financial Group UT Buys 29 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $41.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,110.13. 30,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,070.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,797.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,079.81 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,532 shares of company stock worth $23,463,201 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,199.44.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

