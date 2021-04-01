National Pension Service Purchases 123,319 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

National Pension Service raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,898,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Boston Scientific worth $68,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $38.37. 37,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,900,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $299,254.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,963.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,441 shares of company stock worth $2,650,066. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.68.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.