Laffer Tengler Investments Takes Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4,790.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $303,562.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,373 shares of company stock worth $23,576,816. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded down $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $90.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.45. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

