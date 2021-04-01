927 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 927 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $9,064,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,793 shares of company stock worth $2,015,530. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Lumentum stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.00. 3,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,275. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

