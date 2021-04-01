Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $15.00

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $14.48. Inventiva shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Inventiva during the third quarter worth about $11,813,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Inventiva during the third quarter worth about $2,841,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inventiva during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inventiva during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Inventiva during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

