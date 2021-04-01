Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Up to $8.59

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.59, but opened at $9.03. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 63,671 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd. engages in the provision of intelligent machines for the fabrication of additively manufactured electronics. Its products and services include DragonFly Pro System, conductive and insulating inks for printed electronics, and optimized multi-material design of complex electronics. The company was founded by Amit Dror and Simon Anthony-Fried in 2012 and headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

