Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Reaches $12.97 on Major Exchanges

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $208.21 million and $28.37 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $12.97 or 0.00021886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00064964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.60 or 0.00389174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $482.96 or 0.00815084 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00089037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00048251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00029343 BTC.

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,055,554 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

