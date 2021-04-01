Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSS traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $36.49. 2,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,679. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

