Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the February 28th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of CWH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. Camping World has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

CWH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,038.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,692,126 shares of company stock valued at $65,844,130 in the last 90 days. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

