SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,100 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the February 28th total of 218,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ SGOC traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 340,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,147. SGOCO Group has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SGOCO Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

