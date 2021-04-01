Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 6,906 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1,973.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $321.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.85. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.62.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,612,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 48,367 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,430.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,119 shares of company stock worth $153,754,441 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

