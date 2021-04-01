ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down to $23.74

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.74, but opened at $23.25. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 4,114 shares trading hands.

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

