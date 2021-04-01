The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 220,050 shares.The stock last traded at $37.20 and had previously closed at $36.72.

SHYF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,786. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 93,219 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 895,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,402,000 after purchasing an additional 439,533 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 756,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 427,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 54,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

