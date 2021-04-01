Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 180,753 shares.The stock last traded at $15.92 and had previously closed at $17.04.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $618.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. Equities analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $124,125.00. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

