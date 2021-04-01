Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $2.12 Million Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.71% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,998,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,536,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,180,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $16,206,000.

Shares of DCRB stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $19.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

