XRP (XRP) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last Week

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. XRP has a total market capitalization of $25.93 billion and $5.10 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XRP has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XRP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00064964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.60 or 0.00389174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $482.96 or 0.00815084 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00089037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00048251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00029343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010271 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s total supply is 99,990,831,162 coins and its circulating supply is 45,404,028,640 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XRPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.