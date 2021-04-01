Tidex Token (TDX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $824.00

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $824.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 146.1% against the dollar. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00064964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.60 or 0.00389174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.96 or 0.00815084 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00089037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00048251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00029343 BTC.

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

