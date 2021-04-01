BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $175.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.16, but opened at $40.27. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. BioXcel Therapeutics shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 2,703 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BTAI. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,352,100 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $933.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

