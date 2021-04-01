Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $126.00 at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.63. The stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $66.99 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 451,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,386,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,612,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 101,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 46,373 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

