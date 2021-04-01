Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $83.88 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $97.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.57.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

