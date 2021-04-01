Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,669 The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,064,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 902,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 777,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 25,414 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 580.4% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 321,471 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 265,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 32,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 236,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 117,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

NYSE:GAB opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.