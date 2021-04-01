989 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average of $84.76. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $63.27 and a 12 month high of $93.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

