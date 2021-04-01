Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $149,000 in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Direxion Work From Home ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFH. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

WFH stock opened at $68.31 on Thursday. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.04.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.