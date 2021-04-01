EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $98.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.37. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $59.63 and a 52 week high of $99.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

