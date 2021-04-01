iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stake Lessened by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 545,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,005,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $828,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $237.23 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.09 and a 1-year high of $240.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.46.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

