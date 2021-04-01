First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.89 Million Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.05% of EnerSys worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 109,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 1,256.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 103,007 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,913,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

ENS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.18.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.