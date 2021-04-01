Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,645. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $463.66 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.68 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $469.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $189.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

