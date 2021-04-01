Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 650,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,978 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $32.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

