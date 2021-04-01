Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 407 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.38.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $419.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.49 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.