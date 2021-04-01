Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 65.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,404 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at $593,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 179,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81.

