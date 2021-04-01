180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Purchases $11,084.16 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $11,084.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,104.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

On Thursday, March 25th, Kevin Rendino acquired 1,892 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $13,887.28.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kevin Rendino acquired 3,720 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.80.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Kevin Rendino acquired 4,533 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $32,728.26.

On Monday, March 1st, Kevin Rendino acquired 11,278 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $83,457.20.

Shares of TURN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,065. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 448,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,317,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 20,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 34,308 shares in the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.