Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $757,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 952,961 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $81,878,000 after acquiring an additional 146,430 shares during the period. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.0% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 618.6% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 107,707 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 92,718 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of SBUX opened at $109.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.