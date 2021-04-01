Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,698,000 after acquiring an additional 430,745 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,619,000 after acquiring an additional 42,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,294,000 after acquiring an additional 102,698 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,955,000 after acquiring an additional 94,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Mills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,448,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,567,000 after acquiring an additional 34,279 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS opened at $61.32 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average is $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

