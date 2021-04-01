ZCore (ZCR) Trading 13.2% Higher This Week

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. ZCore has a market capitalization of $588,337.59 and approximately $3,395.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore token can now be bought for $0.0635 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xaya (CHI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,269,573 tokens. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

