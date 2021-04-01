Short Interest in Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Drops By 18.6%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAIPY traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.26. 605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,460. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

