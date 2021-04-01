Traders Purchase Large Volume of Nutrien Put Options (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,658 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 782% compared to the typical volume of 528 put options.

NYSE NTR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 317.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after buying an additional 4,933,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $206,558,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889,941 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1,425.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after purchasing an additional 518,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 8,515.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 466,467 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.82.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

