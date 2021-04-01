Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE:MDLY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,685. Medley Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.84.
About Medley Management
