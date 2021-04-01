Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:MDLY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,685. Medley Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.84.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

