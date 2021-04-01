Traders Purchase Large Volume of Whiting Petroleum Put Options (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,123 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,980% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 put options.
WLL traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.84. 860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,723. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $38.82.
Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on WLL shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.
Whiting Petroleum Company Profile
Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.
Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.