Traders Purchase Large Volume of Whiting Petroleum Put Options (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,123 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,980% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 put options.

WLL traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.84. 860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,723. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $38.82.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 633.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,731 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 74,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 4,569.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,633 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WLL shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

