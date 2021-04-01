SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HFC opened at $35.78 on Thursday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

HFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

