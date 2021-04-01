Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 44,847 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Twinbeech Capital LP cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,847 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

PRU opened at $91.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.43 and its 200 day moving average is $77.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $95.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

