Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 2,230 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after purchasing an additional 717,481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Natera by 39.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,610,000 after purchasing an additional 359,181 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,343,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,806,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 42.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,040,000 after acquiring an additional 198,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRA. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $101.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.29 and its 200 day moving average is $93.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,525,908.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $486,506.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,451.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,496 shares of company stock worth $15,363,719. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.