Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.24

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.24 and last traded at $68.24, with a volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,481,795.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,362 shares in the company, valued at $26,522,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,101 shares of company stock worth $11,825,956 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,164,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $5,652,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $810,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

